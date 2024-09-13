'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

It was a special homecoming for Ravindra Jadeja as he arrived in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh next week.



Chennao Super Kings's star all-rounder shares a special connect with his huge fan following

in Chennai.Jadeja, originally from Saurashtra, shared a picture on Instagram of him wearing the South Indian traditional white shirt and a veshti (dhoti) with a shawl.'Hello my Chennai family! How is everyone doing?' Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.The fans took an immediate liking to Jadeja's post.

'Thalapathy sir Jadeja,' replied one fan on the post.



'CSK Thalapathy ready,' said another one.