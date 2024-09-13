News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 13, 2024 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

It was a special homecoming for Ravindra Jadeja as he arrived in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh next week.

Chennao Super Kings's star all-rounder shares a special connect with his huge fan following

in Chennai.

Jadeja, originally from Saurashtra, shared a picture on Instagram of him wearing the South Indian traditional white shirt and a veshti (dhoti) with a shawl.

'Hello my Chennai family! How is everyone doing?' Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.

The fans took an immediate liking to Jadeja's post.

 

'Thalapathy sir Jadeja,' replied one fan on the post.

'CSK Thalapathy ready,' said another one.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Mission Impossible For Bangladesh
Mission Impossible For Bangladesh
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?
Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?
Spy Meets Spy: Doval With Putin
Spy Meets Spy: Doval With Putin
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
2024 Onam: Questions About Kerala's Future
2024 Onam: Questions About Kerala's Future

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?

Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?

Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test

Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances