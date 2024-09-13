News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?

Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 00:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hasn't played Test cricket since September 2018. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday posted a video of himself bowling with the red-ball during a training session in England, triggering speculation over his return to Test cricket.

Pandya bowling with the red cherry evoked a lot of interest on social media after the 30-year-old posted a series of stories on Instagram.

The injury-prone all-rounder hasn't played Test cricket since September 2018 and underwent a lower back surgery in 2019.

He was requested to play the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia but he turned down the offer stating that he didn't want to take the place of a regular red-ball player. He last played a first-class game in December 2018.

Pandya remains India's best pace bowling all-rounder by a distance

with the likes of Shivam Dube and Nitish Reddy way behind the cricketer from Baroda.

The videos posted on social media suggest that the all-rounder is trying to ramp up his workload before the Bangladesh T20 series in October but he is yet to intimate the team management about his plans for red-ball cricket.

Pandya has played two competitive games, the T20Is against Sri Lanka, since the World Cup final in June.

"It's heartening to know that Hardik is bowling with red ball but has he really spoken to men who matter (chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma) about his intentions?," a senior BCCI source asked.

It is understood that if he doesn't play any domestic red-ball cricket, he can't be directly picked for Test cricket even though he could bring in the required balance in Australia as the fourth pacer and No. 7 batter.

 

Having skipped the ongoing Duleep Trophy due to workload management, it will be interesting to see if he plays red-ball cricket for Baroda.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Big blow for Bangladesh ahead of India tour
Big blow for Bangladesh ahead of India tour
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh stars as India outwit Iceland
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh stars as India outwit Iceland
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test
Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test
Is total disengagement in eastern Ladakh on the cards?
Is total disengagement in eastern Ladakh on the cards?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

SEE: Hardik Pandya Ready To Unleash Fury

SEE: Hardik Pandya Ready To Unleash Fury

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances