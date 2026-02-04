HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Why Dhoni says commentary isn't for him

Why Dhoni says commentary isn't for him

Source: PTI
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2026 15:52 IST

x

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni explains why he is unlikely to take up commentary, calling it a difficult art that demands tact, balance and a mastery of statistics—areas he says don’t come naturally to him.

Mahendra Dhoni says its difficult to learn the art of commentary

IMAGE: Mahendra Dhoni it takes skill to explain a team’s failure without targeting individuals. Photograph: BCCI

Enigmatic former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has all but ruled out grabbing a microphone inside the commentary box, describing the popular post-retirement job as a "difficult" balancing act driven by stats, which he finds tough to memorise.

The 44-year-old, under whom India won three ICC trophies, has rarely aired his views on issues related to the game since retiring in 2020. His cricketing connection is now limited to IPL appearances for the Chennai Super Kings.

Key Points

  • Dhoni calls commentary a “difficult” job requiring a fine balance between analysis and criticism.
  • Reveals he struggles to memorise statistics, even his own numbers.
  • Describes himself as more of a listener than a speaker when seeking life or cricket insights.

"Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who are playing the game. It's a very thin line," Dhoni told sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru during a Youtube interaction.

"Often, you don't even feel that what you are doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you are describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out.

"But how to put it, that is also an art, how to politely put it forward where nobody feels targetted...If the team is losing there are reasons behind it, and you need to have the skill of describing those reasons without anybody feeling bad. That is the art of commentary," he said.

Aside from the delicate nature of the job, Dhoni feels not being able to memorise stats, even his own, puts him at a disadvantage.

 

"I'm not good with stats...but there are a lot of people who are very good with stats. They know stats...If you ask me about my stats, I'll be like hmmm and there are certain people who know stats about not just Indian cricket team or the Indian players but everyone throughout the era," he said.

Good listener but not good with phones

Known to have Zen-like control on mind when faced with difficult decisions during his playing days, Dhoni was also asked whether he has ever needed advice on cricket and life.

The wicketkeeper-batter said he has rarely had to ask for it because of his habit of listening intently.

"I'm a very good listener. Yes I do speak with people who I'm comfortable with. But I'm more of a listener than a speaker. And if I don't know about the topic I don't speak much because I will be absorbing more if I'm listening," he said.

"I never feel that urge to contribute if I don't know...being a good listener you don't always have to look for advice...They keep floating around just with certain people who you are having a conversation with.

"You need to have that intelligence to figure out what works the best for you," he added.

But with a wide grin, he admitted that he still hasn't become any better at answering the phone.

"I'm not good in that way of communicating. I like to sit across and speak to people. I'm not someone who's very good over the phone because I can't see a face. So, I'm a very awkward guy when it comes to speaking on the phone.

"So that's something I want to improve but I'm glad I haven't improved," he joked.

"You know when initially mobile phones came it was for the benefit of the people who own the phone. Now your mobile phone is for my benefit," he said.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Depleted Australia bank on Travis Head in T20 World Cup
Depleted Australia bank on Travis Head in T20 World Cup
Dhoni backs Kohli, Rohit: Age should not be a criteria
Dhoni backs Kohli, Rohit: Age should not be a criteria
Dhoni backs India as T20 World Cup favourites
Dhoni backs India as T20 World Cup favourites
How Sindhu inspired Devika Sihag to Thailand Masters title
How Sindhu inspired Devika Sihag to Thailand Masters title
T20 World Cup: Sundar Waits Medical Clearance
T20 World Cup: Sundar Waits Medical Clearance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Why Is Jacqueline Hiding Her Face-1:18

Why Is Jacqueline Hiding Her Face-

Anil Kapoor brings star power to Netflix's 2026 slate event3:20

Anil Kapoor brings star power to Netflix's 2026 slate event

'When Chinese Tanks Reached Our Doorstep': Rahul Targets Modi's Response2:43

'When Chinese Tanks Reached Our Doorstep': Rahul Targets...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO