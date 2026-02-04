Dhoni backs India as T20 World Cup favourites

Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes defending champions India are the most dangerous team at the T20 World Cup, praising their depth and experience while warning that dew could play a decisive role.

IMAGE: India have a 51-8 win loss record in T20I since October 2023 going into the World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that defending champions India go into the T20 World Cup as favourites.

The former India captain said India are "one of the most dangerous teams" at the mega event.

'What all is needed in a good team, everything is there,' Dhoni said at an event.

'They have the experience, especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time.'

India's batters have been in red-hot form, especially World No 1 batter Abhishek Sharma who has given India rollicking starts in the last few T20I series.

With the ball, the defending champs have the services of game changers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

Dhoni warns about the unpredictability of T20 cricket

Dhoni is worried that the dew factor may affect night matches.

'What worries me, again, I hate dew,' he said. 'Dew changes a lot of things. Even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew, where the toss becomes crucial and all of that.'

'If we are playing ten matches against some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not, if the conditions are neutral and all of that.

'The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day, and it can happen in T20 cricket.

'So that's the time -- whether in the league stage or the knockout stage, that's where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team. And if that's the case, I don't want to jinx it, but it's one of the most dangerous teams,' he reflected on the fickleness of the format.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India open their T20I campaign against minnows USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.