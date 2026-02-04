HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Sindhu inspired Devika Sihag to Thailand Masters title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 04, 2026 12:57 IST

Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters Super 300 title last week, acknowledged the role of PV Sindhu and coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama in her triumph

IMAGE: Devika Sihag became only the third Indian woman shuttler after Saina Nehwal and Sindhu to win the Super 300 women's singles title. Photograph: BAI Media

Newly-crowned Thailand Masters Super 300 champion Devika Sihag has credited her breakthrough victory to months of training alongside double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the guidance of renowned coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

The 20-year-old from Haryana became only the third Indian woman shuttler after Saina Nehwal and Sindhu to win the Super 300 women's singles title.

 

  • 'Sindhu is very disciplined and hardworking, and that motivated me to do better as well.'
  • 'I am working hard on improving my speed.'

"Watching Sindhu didi closely and training with her really helped me. She is very disciplined and hardworking, and that motivated me to do better as well. I have been training with her for the past few months," Devika told PTI Videos.

She also acknowledged the role played by Indonesian coach Irwansyah, who has previously guided top international shuttlers such as Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

"He is a very experienced coach. He shares his experiences from big tournaments and tells us what needs to change mentally and physically in a game. After every session, he talks about these things and I make sure to keep them in mind," she said.

'Have always followed Tai Tzu Ying and PV Sindhu's game'

Devika revealed that she grew up admiring the games of former world No.1 from Chinese-Taipei Tai Tzu Ying and Sindhu and continues to draw inspiration from them.

"I have always followed Tai Tzu Ying and PV Sindhu's game," she said.

However, she noted that the current circuit is dominated by players like An Se Young, Wang Zhiyi and Akane Yamaguchi, and believes improving her physical strength is key to competing at that level.

"Nowadays, An Se Young, Yamaguchi and Wang Zhiyi are dominating the circuit. They play a very positive game and can sustain long rallies. We have to be strong enough physically to match their pace," she observed.

Sihag targets top-30 finish by year end

Looking ahead, Devika has set a clear target for the season. Currently ranked 48th in the BWF standings, she aims to break into the top-30 by the end of the year.

"This year I have set my target to reach the top-30. It has been a really good start and I am looking forward to the rest of the year. I hope to do well in every tournament," she said.

"I am working hard on improving my speed. My strokes have improved, and if my speed gets better, I will be able to play a better game," she signed off.

