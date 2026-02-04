T20 World Cup: Sundar Waits Medical Clearance

Washington Sundar is recovering from a rib injury and undergoing workload assessment at the Centre of Excellence as selectors await a final call on his availability for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar has been out of action since picking up a rib injury sustained during the first ODI against New Zealand last month. Photograph: ANI Photo

Washington Sundar is in a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has been sidelined since sustaining a rib injury during the first ODI against New Zealand in early January.

Key Points Washy has been in rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He has completed four batting sessions without discomfort and resumed bowling.

Team management awaits a detailed report before taking a final call on Sundar.

Sundar has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been batting and bowling in short spells. While his recovery has progressed well, there is still uncertainty over whether he can handle the demands of batting and spending a full 20 overs on the field.

According to the Sports Tak television channel, Sundar has completed four batting sessions without any adverse symptoms and has resumed bowling, delivering four overs on February 2. He is scheduled for another bowling session on February 4, which will be key in assessing his workload tolerance.

SKY hopeful about Washy's timely recuperation

The team management awaits a detailed report from the Centre of Excellence before taking a final call on his availability.

It is understood that India are open to including Sundar for the group stage, with the option of easing him into action from the Super Eight stage if required. However, the final assessment from the Centre of Excellence will determine his fate.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is hopeful that the all-rounder will be back in action soon.

'I think Washy is also doing well. We spoke to both of them (Tilak Verma and Washington) yesterday. Tilak is much better. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon,' Suryakumar had said after the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand.

Sundar has become an important figure in India's T20I set-up. He has featured in 58 T20Is so far, scoring 254 runs and racking up 51 scalps.