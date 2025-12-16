HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why DC chased Miller, Duckett and Nabi

Why DC chased Miller, Duckett and Nabi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Listen to Article
December 16, 2025 19:43 IST

x

I think we came in with a clear plan: Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Parth Jindal said Delhi Capitals entered the auction with a clear plan in mind. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal shared his thoughts on securing the services of David Miller, Ben Duckett and Auqib Nabi at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

Explaining the thought process behind the buys, Jindal said Delhi Capitals entered the auction with a clear plan in mind.

"I think we came in with a clear plan. We had a wishlist and we wanted to get an experienced finisher. I don't think you can do better than (David) Miller," Jindal said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
The DC co-owner expressed satisfaction at picking up the South African veteran at his base price.
"Since he came early, we were able to get him at an incredible price. You have the experience of Miller and an upcoming player in (Tristan) Stubbs," he added.

 

Miller was signed for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Jindal also highlighted the value Ben Duckett brings to the side.

"With Ben Duckett, we got someone who loves to reverse-sweep, even in Test cricket," he said.

The England wicketkeeper batter was also acquired at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Speaking about the need to strengthen the powerplay bowling, Jindal said, "We didn't have enough wickets in the powerplay and Axar (Patel) or Vipraj (Nigam) had to bowl in the powerplay."

Delhi Capitals addressed that concern by investing in young pacer Auqib Nabi.

"For powerplay, we've been tracking Auqib (Nabi), so we went all the way for him to J&K," Jindal said.

Nabi was bought for Rs 8.4 crore.

