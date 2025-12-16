HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL auction: Uncapped Auqib Dar costliest buy from J&K

December 16, 2025 17:20 IST

Auqib Dar

IMAGE: Auqib Dar is the costliest player from Jammu and Kashmir to be sold at the IPL auction. Photograph: Auqib Dar/Instagram

Uncapped pacer Auqib Dar received a lot of interest from franchises and was sold to Delhi Capitals for 8.4 Cr at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The fast-bowling all-rounder from Baramulla, becomes the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to home over 8 crore at the IPL auction.

29 year old Dar, found an early bid interest from DC at 30 lakh. Rajasthan Royals then came into the fray very late. After some intense bidding the talented pacer was eventually snapped up by DC.

 

Known to be one of the best bowlers in Powerplay overs, Dar is also a handy batter who can give the ball a good tonking.

In 36 First Class matches,  he has taken 125 wickets with a best of 10 for 53 at an average of 19.98 and an economy of 2.90. He has 5 five-fors and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.

Bowling at an average speed of 130kmph, Auqib has impressive numbers in T20s.  In 34 matches he has scored 938 runs and picked 43 wickets with a best of 4 for 16. 

In the on going T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.41. 

In his recent match against Madhya Pradesh, he hit 32 off 21 balls before taking a three-for to help J&K to victory.

