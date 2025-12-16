'We were lucky': De Kock returns to MI for just Rs 1 crore

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock previously enjoyed successful stints with Mumbai Indians and brings with him vast IPL experience. Photograph: MI/X

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed his delight after the franchise acquired South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock at his base price of Rs 1 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Reacting to the signing, Jayawardene admitted that Mumbai Indians (MI) benefitted from a bit of fortune on the day.

"We were lucky (laughs). Quinny (Quinton de Kock) was part of MI in most of the franchises and also in the past," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The former Sri Lanka captain highlighted the importance of strengthening the top order and adding depth to the squad.

"Wanted to ensure we have depth in that crucial spot at the top of the order. Gives us flexibility in the playing XI," Jayawardene added.

De Kock previously enjoyed successful stints with Mumbai Indians and brings with him vast IPL experience, something the franchise will hope to capitalise on in the upcoming season.

The South African wicketkeeper has played 43 matches for the Mumbai Indians and has scored 1,329 runs at an average of 34.08, SR of 131.32 with 10 fifties.

De Kock recently reversed his white-ball international retirement and returned to the South African setup.

He has scored 2,706 runs in 99 T20Is for South Africa at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of over 139, including one century and 17 half-centuries, making him the country's highest run-getter in the format. In overall T20 cricket, he has amassed 11,543 runs in 416 matches at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of over 138, with seven centuries and 76 fifties to his name.

In the IPL, De Kock has scored 3,309 runs in 115 matches while representing teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He averages 30.63 in the league with a strike rate above 134, including two centuries and 24 fifties. He endured a poor season with KKR last year, scoring 152 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.71, with a strike rate of nearly 130 and a highest score of 97 not out. De Kock is also an IPL title winner with the Mumbai Indians.