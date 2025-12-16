HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPL auction: When even the Ambanis ran out of cash

December 16, 2025 17:25 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians bid aggressively for Cameron Green. Photograph: BCCI

IPL For perhaps the first time in IPL history, the Ambanis watched an auction slip away not because of choice, but because of cash.

 

Mumbai Indians entered the bidding for Cameron Green with intent, pushing aggressively despite having a modest purse of just Rs 2.75 crore. They went as far as Rs 2.40 crore, exhausting almost every rupee available, before reality forced them to step aside. It was a rare moment at the auction table -- Mumbai, usually the team that bends the room with financial muscle, reduced to spectators as the numbers spiralled out of reach.

As the bidding escalated rapidly, Rajasthan Royals took it deep before Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders turned it into a heavyweight duel. When KKR finally landed Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore, the contrast was stark. The most expensive overseas player in IPL history had slipped through MI’s fingers, not due to hesitation, but limitation -- an unfamiliar feeling for a franchise long synonymous with auction-day dominance.

