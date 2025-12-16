Uncapped Veer, Kartik break record at IPL auction

IMAGE: Prashant Veer was UP T20's Emerging Player of the Season. Photograph: Prashant Veer/Instagram

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings hedged their bets on two uncapped Indian talents at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh's Prashant Veer first became the most expensive uncapped in the history of the IPL auction when he was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore after which CSK matched the same amount for teen Rajasthan keeper Kartik Sharma.

20 year old left arm spinner, Veer came into the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He is seen as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the CSK squad.

UPT20'S Emerging Player of the Season, Veer is known to be a partnership breaker in the middle overs.

Veer has been in top form, tallying 320 runs along with eight wickets across 10 matches in the UP T20 League for Noida Super Kings.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Veer scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 169.69 and claimed nine wickets at an economy of 6.76.

His outings won him a trial at most IPL teams but it was CSK that finally snapped him after an intense bidding battle between CSK, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma has a penchant for hittiing sixes. Photograph: Kartik Sharma/Instagram

Rajasthan wicket-keeper Kartik Sharma is known to be a six-hitter and has amassed 334 runs in 12 T20s at a strike rate of 164, hitting 28 sixes.

Kartik stoked a bidding war between KKR, SRH, LSG and CSK, with the bid crossing Rs10 crore. CSK and KKR continued to vie for the player before CSK bagged the player.

Pacer Avesh Khan held the previous record for most expensive uncapped Indian player, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crores in IPL 2022.