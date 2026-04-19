Why Agarkar Will Continue As India's Chief Selector...

The BCCI retained Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the senior selection committee with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Under Ajit Agarkar's leadership, Team India reached the finals of four ICC tournaments, winning three. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Ajit Agarkar's contract as chairman of the senior selection committee has been renewed by the BCCI for another year.

The decision to renew Agarkar's contract is influenced by the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

Under Agarkar's leadership, the Indian teams reached four ICC tournament finals, winning three.

The selection committee has made tough decisions, including managing the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket.

Ajit Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee after the BCCI decided to renew his contract for one more year, keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Agarkar's Successful Tenure

Under Agarkar's chairmanship, the selected Indian teams between October 2023 to March 2026 reached four ICC tournament finals, winning three of them -- two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy -- and it was a foregone conclusion that his contract will be renewed for fourth year.

BCCI's Decision Explained

"Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," a senior BCCI source said.

Sources close to Agarkar always maintained that he preferred to let the decision-makers assess his panel's performance rather than seek a renewal himself.

Continuity Key for World Cup

Continuity ahead of the 50-over World Cup is one of the key factors behind the board's decision.

Tough Calls and Bold Selections

During his tenure, the committee has taken several tough calls, including overseeing the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and gradually phasing out senior pacer Mohammed Shami from international cricket.

It also made a bold selection call, dropping Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad and instead fielding a form player in Ishan Kishan.

The BCCI's decision ensures stability in the selection process leading up to major tournaments. Agarkar's continued leadership will likely see a focus on building a strong squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with potential opportunities for emerging players to prove their mettle.