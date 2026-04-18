IPL 2026: Abhishek Breaks Own Mark, Storms Into IPL Record Books vs CSK

Abhishek Sharma smashes a record 15-ball fifty against CSK, breaking his own SRH mark and becoming the third-fastest in IPL history while crossing 2,000 career runs.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma bats en route his 15-ball half-century against CSK on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma smashed a 15-ball fifty -- fastest ever by a Sunrisers Hyderabad opener..

Broke his own previous record of a 16-ball fifty set in IPL 2024.

Hammered 59 off 22 balls against Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate above 268.

Completed 2,000 IPL runs — second-fastest to the milestone after Andre Russell.

In a match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, Abhishek Sharma broke his own record for the fastest half-century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abhishek bounced back from the last match's duck with a quickfire 22-ball 59, with six fours and four sixes against CSK. His runs came at a strike rate of over 268.

A highlight of his knock was taking down Matthew Short for 25 runs, including four boundaries and a six in the fifth over, bringing up his fifty in just 15 balls, breaking his record of 16-ball fifty against MI back in 2024.

This is also the third fastest fifty in IPL, after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in 2023, and 14-ball fifties by KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd above his effort.

In six matches and innings this season so far, Abhishek has made 188 runs at an average of 31.33, with a strike rate of 229.26, including two fifties and a best score of 74.

He has also completed his 2,000 IPL runs, scoring 2,004 runs in 80 innings at an average of 27.45 and a strike rate of 167.55, including a century and 11 fifties.

In 80 innings and 77 innings for SRH, Abhishek has amassed 1,941 runs at an average of 26.95 at a strike rate of 166.89, including a century and three fifties.

Abhishek is the second-fastest to the landmark in 1,193 balls, after Andre Russell (1,120 balls).

This year, in 19 T20s, Abhishek has scored 511 runs at an average of 28.38, with a strike rate of 209.42, including six fifties. He also has registered seven ducks this year, the most by an Indian in a calendar year.