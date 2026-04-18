IPL 2026: Vintage Bhuvi Sparks India Selection Talk

Mohammed Kaif backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an India comeback after a vintage spell for RCB, saying the veteran pacer still has the swing and control to trouble top batsmen.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

'India comeback? Why not.'

That was Mohammed Kaif's instinctive reaction after watching Bhuvneshwar Kumar roll back the years with a spell of control and craft for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 3/26, dismantling DC’s top order in the powerplay.

Mohammed Kaif backed the veteran for a potential India comeback.

Bhuvneshwar has 10 wickets in 6 matches in IPL 2026.

Joined Yuzvendra Chahal in the elite 200 IPL wickets club.

Defending 176 against Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar struck three times inside the powerplay, reducing the chase to 18 for 3 and briefly tilting the contest. His figures of 3 for 26 told only part of the story; the shape he found with the new ball did the rest.

At 36, he is not supposed to be doing this. Yet the ball is still talking -- late movement, subtle variations, and the kind of discipline that unsettles even set batters. Across this IPL season, he has been among the most reliable seamers, with 10 wickets in six matches.

Kaif recalls Bhuvi's early days in Ranji Trophy

Kaif, recalling his early days as a teenager in Uttar Pradesh, pointed to a familiar trait: control under pressure. It was there when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a duck on Ranji debut. It is still there now.

'There are moments when one gets emotional. Watching Bhuvi bowl so beautifully today brought back memories of the days when he was just 17. I was the UP captain, and was impressed by his control and swing. But selectors said he was too young. I insisted. Bhuvi made his Ranji debut, got Sachin Paaji for duck in the final. He's 36 now, still troubles the best of batsmen with his swing. India comeback? Why not, Bhuvi still has it in him,' the former India player posted on X.

The numbers support the case. Nearly 300 international wickets, a strong T20I record, and now a place in IPL history with over 200 wickets.

India’s pace stocks are crowded with younger, quicker bowlers. But they do not all swing the ball like Bhuvi does.