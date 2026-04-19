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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Kishan hails SRH young bowlers for 'making their own plans and...'

IPL 2026: Kishan hails SRH young bowlers for 'making their own plans and...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 19, 2026 00:30 IST

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Ishan Kishan credits Sunrisers Hyderabad's young pace bowlers for their strategic execution in securing a crucial victory against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Young SRH pacers stun CSK in thriller win. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Ishan Kishan praises SRH's young pace bowlers for executing team plans effectively.
  • SRH's pace attack, including Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain, restricted CSK to 184 for 8.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged that CSK's inability to score big overs in the middle overs hurt their chase.
  • Gaikwad lauded CSK's bowlers for restricting SRH to under 200 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan couldn't have been more pleased with a group of young pacers, who are executing the bowling plans to the 'T.

Chasing 195, Chennai Super Kings were kept down to 184 for 8 as pacers Eshan Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs), Sakib Hussain (1/32 in 4 overs), Nitish Reddy (2/31 in 4 overs) and spinner Shivang Kumar (1/18 in 3 overs) were bang on target.

 

Kishan's Confidence in Young Bowling Attack

"It is lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers who are coming up with their own plans and executing the team plans as well. As a captain, it makes my job easier to set fields," Kishan said after the end of the match.

With Pat Cummins not available during first half, Kishan was happy to trust the young bunch.

"Looking at them at practice, seeing them get better day by day, they are keen on doing well, so you give them ball and let them do what they want to," he said.

SRH's Batting Performance and Bowling Compensation

While he was happy with bowling, Kishan conceded that on this batting track, SRH were at least 20 runs short but bowlers covered for the batters.

CSK's Perspective on the Chase

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that not having big overs at the start of the back-10 dented their chances.

"It was just about 80 runs needed in 10 overs (with the bat). From there it was just about building a couple of partnerships. We scored just 4 runs in the next 2 overs after the 10-over mark. Chasing 12-13 at the death is going to be difficult," said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad Praises CSK's Bowling Efforts

He lauded the bowlers for keeping SRH below 200.

"Looking at how their powerplay went, I was looking at a score around 220-230. To pull it back by 30 runs, I would have taken it any day under 200. It's been three successive games that the bowling unit has been doing really well.

"Even the powerplay today I thought Abhishek played brilliantly. I think everyone did a good job (with the ball)," he added.

This win improves Sunrisers Hyderabad's position in the IPL standings. The performance of young Indian bowlers is crucial for team balance, especially with the impact player rule in effect. SRH will look to continue this momentum in their upcoming matches.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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