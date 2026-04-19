IPL 2026, GT vs MI, Preview: Mumbai Indians have task cut out against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians, plagued by batting and bowling inconsistencies, seek reversal in fortunes against a confident Gujarat Titans in the IPL encounter in Ahmedabad on Monday.

IMAGE: Premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wicket-less run in IPL 2026 is a major concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of Monday's fixture against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai Indians are currently struggling after four consecutive defeats due to inconsistent batting and ineffective bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma need to find consistency to bolster Mumbai's middle-order batting.

Jasprit Bumrah's lack of wickets is a major concern for Mumbai Indians despite his economical bowling.

Gujarat Titans are relying heavily on their top-order batsmen, like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for runs.

Gujarat Titans bowling unit aims to build on their solid performance from the previous game to maintain momentum.

An embattled Mumbai Indians will be desperate to arrest their slide when they take on a confident Gujarat Titans, eager to extend their winning run, in the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The two teams enter the fixture having endured contrasting fortunes in recent weeks. The Titans, after opening their campaign with back-to-back defeats, rediscovered their rhythm with three successive wins, which has placed them sixth on the table.

Mumbai, in stark contrast, began with a rare opening-game victory but have since unravelled, suffering four defeats on the bounce and the margin of their losses have been huge, leaving them languishing at ninth.

Mumbai Indians Key Players Under Pressure

For the five-time champions, it has been a season where little has clicked. Their campaign has been undermined by a combination of timid powerplay returns, inconsistent middle-order output, and a bowling attack that has lacked penetration.

Much of the spotlight has been on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the fulcrum of MI's middle order.

While Suryakumar has shown flashes of brilliance, including a half-century, he has struggled for consistency. Tilak, meanwhile, has been woefully out of form, managing just 43 runs in five innings.

Skipper Hardik Pandya hasn't fared much better either, with 81 runs from four games, further compounding Mumbai's batting woes.

Bowling Woes Hamper Mumbai's Progress

The problems, however, run deeper than just batting. Mumbai's inability to seize control in the powerplay has left them chasing games too often.

The redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah's wicket-less run is one of MI's major concerns. The premier fast bowler has been economical and disciplined but remains wicket-less, with opposition batters content to play him out without taking undue risks.

Support from the rest of the attack has been minimal. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have failed to make decisive breakthroughs as has Pandya, while the spinners have been erratic with their lengths.

On batting-friendly surfaces, this has proved costly, with MI repeatedly conceding momentum early.

Gujarat Titans Strengths and Weaknesses

To add to their woes, Mumbai are sweating on the availability of talisman Rohit Sharma, who hurt his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and missed the previous game against Punjab Kings.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans have found ways to win despite their own issues. Their batting remains heavily top-dependent, relying on skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to do the bulk of the scoring.

The middle-order comprising Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia is yet to inspire confidence.

With the ball, the Titans have shown promise but lack consistency. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have been expensive at times, while Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan have blown hot and cold.

The bowling unit will be brimming with confidence though after the solid performance against KKR in the previous game.

April 20, 1930 IST: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad.

Head-To-Head

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met eight times in the IPL. The Titans have won five of those meetings and Mumbai three.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Rawat, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar.