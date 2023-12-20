Will Robin Minz Be The Next M S Dhoni?

IMAGE: Jharkhand's Robin Minz, 21, went for 18 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh with as many as four IPL franchises bidding to hire him. Photographs: Robin Minz/Instagram

Jharkhand's young wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz had the day of a lifetime as he was picked up Gujarat Titans for a massive sum of Rs 3.6 crore (Rs 36 million).

Minz, 21, went for 18 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh with as many as four franchises Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for the youngster.



Left-hander Minz, who hails from Gumla, is the first tribal cricketer from Jharkhand to bag a multi-million IPL contract. He could be in line to make his IPL debut next year with the Titans having Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade as their two other 'keeping options.



His father, a retired soldier in the Indian Army, currently works as a guard at the Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi.



Minz was on the radar of the IPL teams since the last auction. He received calls for trials from the Delhi Capitals, MI, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but failed to find a buyer.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Robin Uthappa revealed that Minz is called a 'left-handed Kieron Pollard' on the domestic circuit for his ability to hit big sixes. He boasts of a strike rate in excess of 140 in club cricket in Jharkhand.



Minz, who is yet to make his first class debut, has captained the Jharkhand Under-19 and Under-25 teams. He also went on the Mumbai Indians' UK tour in July along with other promising youngsters after being spotted by MI scouts.



He currently plays for the Sonnet Cricket Club in Namkum as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Not surprising that the young 'keeper-batter is a big fan of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and regards him as his hero. He says he has been inspired by Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills and his calm outlook on the field.

His coach Chanchal Bhattacharya guided Dhoni in his initial years. There is no doubt that if he lives up to his potential, he can emulate his idol by playing for India.