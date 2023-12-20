News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Robin Minz Be The Next M S Dhoni?

Will Robin Minz Be The Next M S Dhoni?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 20, 2023 08:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jharkhand's Robin Minz, 21, went for 18 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh with as many as four IPL franchises bidding to hire him. Photographs: Robin Minz/Instagram
 

Jharkhand's young wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz had the day of a lifetime as he was picked up Gujarat Titans for a massive sum of Rs 3.6 crore (Rs 36 million).

Minz, 21, went for 18 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh with as many as four franchises Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for the youngster.

Left-hander Minz, who hails from Gumla, is the first tribal cricketer from Jharkhand to bag a multi-million IPL contract. He could be in line to make his IPL debut next year with the Titans having Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade as their two other 'keeping options.

His father, a retired soldier in the Indian Army, currently works as a guard at the Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi.

Minz was on the radar of the IPL teams since the last auction. He received calls for trials from the Delhi Capitals, MI, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, but failed to find a buyer.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Robin Uthappa revealed that Minz is called a 'left-handed Kieron Pollard' on the domestic circuit for his ability to hit big sixes. He boasts of a strike rate in excess of 140 in club cricket in Jharkhand.

Minz, who is yet to make his first class debut, has captained the Jharkhand Under-19 and Under-25 teams. He also went on the Mumbai Indians' UK tour in July along with other promising youngsters after being spotted by MI scouts.

He currently plays for the Sonnet Cricket Club in Namkum as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Not surprising that the young 'keeper-batter is a big fan of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and regards him as his hero. He says he has been inspired by Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills and his calm outlook on the field.

His coach Chanchal Bhattacharya guided Dhoni in his initial years. There is no doubt that if he lives up to his potential, he can emulate his idol by playing for India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction: Why GT spent Rs 10 cr on Spencer Johnson?
IPL Auction: Why GT spent Rs 10 cr on Spencer Johnson?
Unsold Last Year, Head Goes To SRH For 6.80 Cr
Unsold Last Year, Head Goes To SRH For 6.80 Cr
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far
49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far
Row after Nehru portrait removed from in MP assembly
Row after Nehru portrait removed from in MP assembly
Record rains in southern TN claim 10 lives
Record rains in southern TN claim 10 lives

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy

Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy

'Rs 24.75 cr bid was beyond my wildest dreams'

'Rs 24.75 cr bid was beyond my wildest dreams'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances