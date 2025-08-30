Who's Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw?

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw remains firmly in the spotlight. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

For Prithvi Shaw, the runs have finally returned -- but so has the attention.

After going unsold at the IPL auction, the 25-year-old opener marked his Maharashtra debut with a sparkling hundred in Chennai, even as his festive celebrations with influencer-turned-Bollywood debutante Akriti Agarwal set social media abuzz.

Akriti, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Trimukha, joined Shaw in festive celebrations in Mumbai. Shaw posted three pictures on Instagram, two featuring the duo beside Lord Ganesha.

While Shaw's off-field life trends, his on-field story has a new chapter. On August 19 in Chennai, he began his Maharashtra stint with a sparkling hundred in the Buchi Babu Invitational against Chhattisgarh.

The right-hander reached his century in 122 balls, striking 14 fours and a six, before eventually falling for 111.

Whether it's his personal life drawing clicks or his cover drives drawing applause, Shaw remains firmly in the spotlight.