Tendulkar, Family Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

Sachin Tendulkar is an ardent Lord Ganesha devotee. The legendary cricketer makes it a point to visit the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai every year.

On Thursday, August 28, Sachin offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Accompanied by Dr Anjali Tendulkar and children Sara and Arjun, Sachin sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

As Sachin interacted with Mandal officials, hundreds of devotees jostled to get a glimpse of their beloved cricketer. He greeted them with a smile and waved at them as security personnel cleared space and facilitated his exit.

"Ganpati is in my heart. It is not because it is the Ganesh Utsav that I remember or worship Ganpati; I remember and pray to him everyday," Sachin had told Rediff some years ago.

Mumbai wears a vibrant look during the 10-day festivities as Hindus welcome Lord Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, to their homes.