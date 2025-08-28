HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tendulkar, Family Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

Tendulkar, Family Worship Lalbaugcha Raja

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 17:57 IST

x
Photographs and Video: ANI

Sachin Tendulkar is an ardent Lord Ganesha devotee. The legendary cricketer makes it a point to visit the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai every year.

Sachin Tendulkar

On Thursday, August 28, Sachin offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Accompanied by Dr Anjali Tendulkar and children Sara and Arjun, Sachin sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Sachin Tendulkar

As Sachin interacted with Mandal officials, hundreds of devotees jostled to get a glimpse of their beloved cricketer. He greeted them with a smile and waved at them as security personnel cleared space and facilitated his exit.

"Ganpati is in my heart. It is not because it is the Ganesh Utsav that I remember or worship Ganpati; I remember and pray to him everyday," Sachin had told Rediff some years ago.

Mumbai wears a vibrant look during the 10-day festivities as Hindus welcome Lord Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, to their homes.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Send Your Lord Ganesha Pix!
Send Your Lord Ganesha Pix!
The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
Everyone Made Their Lord Ganesha...
Everyone Made Their Lord Ganesha...
Know What Lord Ganesha's Names Mean?
Know What Lord Ganesha's Names Mean?
Khoya-Sounf Modak: 15-Min Recipe
Khoya-Sounf Modak: 15-Min Recipe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth shields her1:44

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd,...

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue - Watch2:38

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue -...

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV