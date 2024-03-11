News
IPL 2024: Will SKY be fit for Mumbai Indians' opener?

Source: PTI
March 11, 2024 22:28 IST
Rehab on track but will Suryakumar Yadav be available for MI's first two games?

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

India's ace T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy post an ankle surgery but it is still not clear whether he will be available for the first two games of the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians will start its campaign on Sunday, March 24, against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans, and it is a race against time for the world No. 1 T20 batter, who is working hard at the NCA to get back to peak match fitness.

 

"Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

If one goes by Surya's Instagram handle, he has been seen doing a lot of Strength and Conditioning (S&C) routines but he hasn't yet uploaded any of his batting videos, which will give a fair indication of how he is shaping up.

"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source said.

Surya is the most vital player in India's T20 set-up with a strike-rate of 171-plus and 2,141 runs in 60 T20 games. He has four T20I hundreds to his credit.

Much of India's chances in the T20 World Cup in the Americas (USA and West Indies) will depend on how Surya plays. And even for MI to have a successful campaign, Surya's availability from the start is paramount.

Surya last played in South Africa, where he led the national team in the T20 format. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

