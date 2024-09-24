Who Will Open For Australia Vs India?

IMAGE: Cameron Green is ready to open the batting for Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series if Steve Smith decides to go back to No 4. Photograph: BCCI

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green said he doesn't mind opening during the five-Test series against India later this year, but the decision entirely depends on Steve Smith.



Smith took over the opening role for Australia in Tests in January following David Warner's retirement. But he hasn't enjoyed an ideal start in his new role at the top of the order, with 171 runs from four Tests at an average of 28, including just one fifty in eight innings.



Smith has been one of leading players for Australia in the last 10-12 years, with 9,685 runs in 109 Tests at an average of 56, including 32 centuries.



His move to switch to opening was a surprise considering he has batted in the middle order for most of his career

His record at No 4 is quite imposing with 5,966 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 61, with 19 centuries.



All-rounder Green took over the No 4 role in Smith's place for the West Indies and New Zealand series earlier this year.



However, he is more than willing to vacate the No 4 position in case his senior team-mate wants to return to the middle order.



'I think it is totally up to Steve. He has earned the right to bat where he wants to bat and whatever happens, I am happy to move around him. He is a great of the game, and he has earned the right to bat where he wants to bat,' Green told the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

IMAGE: Steve Smith took up the opening role following David Warner's retirement. Photograph: BCCI

While Green admits opening the batting in Test cricket is a 'difficult' task he is ready to take up the challenge for the sake of the team.



'You always want to put your hand up to play for Australia and I think opening would be a difficult one, but not something I would say no to. We will have to see what the selectors decide to do, but at the same time I was open to do it six or nine months ago.'



Green says it is tough for a pace bowling all-rounder to open the batting and it could possible affect their bowling workload.

'I have done it a couple of times for Australia in T20 cricket. I think I bowled the 20th over in India and then had to open the batting, which was a pretty tough ask. That has to be a consideration.



'I know Shane Watson used to do it, and I am not too sure if his overs went down when he decided to be an opener, but it is another discussion,' said Green, who has 35 Test wickets in 28 Tests, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa in 2022.