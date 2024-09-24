Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shown remarkable resilience. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team has witnessed a golden era under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Their exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen have propelled India to numerous victories on the international stage.

However, as these cricketing stalwarts approach their mid-thirties, questions have arisen about their long-term sustainability at the highest level.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed concerns regarding the challenges that Kohli and Rohit may face in maintaining their peak performance beyond the age of 34.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain, who retired at the age of 35, emphasised the importance of fitness in extending a player's career.

'In my opinion, the period between 26 and 34 years is your prime, and thereafter, the fitness of the players will ensure their longevity,' Kapil was quoted as saying on MyKhel.

Kohli and Rohit, however, have shown remarkable resilience. Kohli, often regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world, has continued to perform at a high level despite facing some recent challenges. Rohit, meanwhile, has made significant adjustments to his batting style, resulting in impressive performances.

While there is no doubt that both players will eventually retire, the question remains: How long can they continue to contribute at the highest level?

Kapil Dev's comments serve as a reminder that even the greatest players face the inevitable challenges of aging.

Ultimately, the decision of when to retire is a personal one.

'Ravi Shastri retired at a very early age while Sachin Tendulkar had a longer stint. So it is completely up to the individual to decide their ways of life. My way of thinking is to stay fit and keep playing as long as you are enjoying the game,' added Kapil.

Kapil Dev avoided offering specific advice to Kohli and Rohit, emphasising that they should make their own decisions based on their individual circumstances and preferences.

After winning the T20 World Cup, Kohli and Rohit retired from the format. Their future in ODI cricket remains uncertain, but they're determined to win more ICC titles before they hang up their boots.