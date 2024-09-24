'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'

'He will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart.'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir started off with a victory in his first Test as India's head coach. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Head Coach Gautam Gambhir saying his 'relaxed approach' will be loved by the Indian players.



'I think he is very relaxed. I want to call him 'Relaxed Rancho'. There is no pressure at all. In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well.



'He will be like "Are you coming? please come". It's like that,' Ashwin revealed on his YouTube channel.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying Gautam Gambhir's relaxed approach. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin compared Gambhir's calm approach to his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who he says was 'very regimented'.



'With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he wanted things in order: Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented. He wanted things in order,' disclosed Ashwin.



'With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order. He will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart. I think he will be loved by the boys,' he said.

Ashwin, who starred in India's victory in the first Test against Bangladesh with a century and a six wicket haul in the second innings, also showered praise on Captain Rohit Sharma claiming he is someone works well with everybody.



'Rohit is a very good leader who works well with everybody. Even when he is leading the side, we can see that. He is very calm and composed as a leader.'