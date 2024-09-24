News
'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'

'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 24, 2024 09:42 IST
'He will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart.'

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir started off with a victory in his first Test as India's head coach. Photograph: BCCI
 

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Head Coach Gautam Gambhir saying his 'relaxed approach' will be loved by the Indian players.

'I think he is very relaxed. I want to call him 'Relaxed Rancho'. There is no pressure at all. In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well.

'He will be like "Are you coming? please come". It's like that,' Ashwin revealed on his YouTube channel.

Gautam Gambhir with Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is enjoying Gautam Gambhir's relaxed approach. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin compared Gambhir's calm approach to his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who he says was 'very regimented'.

'With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he wanted things in order: Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented. He wanted things in order,' disclosed Ashwin.

'With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order. He will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart. I think he will be loved by the boys,' he said.

Ashwin, who starred in India's victory in the first Test against Bangladesh with a century and a six wicket haul in the second innings, also showered praise on Captain Rohit Sharma claiming he is someone works well with everybody.

'Rohit is a very good leader who works well with everybody. Even when he is leading the side, we can see that. He is very calm and composed as a leader.'

REDIFF CRICKET
