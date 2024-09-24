News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Gwalior Bandh': India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 under threat?

'Gwalior Bandh': India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 under threat?

Source: PTI
September 24, 2024 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: The first T20 International of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior, on October 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh (shutdown) in Gwalior on October 6 to oppose hosting of the India vs Bangladesh T20 International in the city in protest against 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The first T20 International of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior, on October 6.

Hindu Mahasabha's national vice-president

Jaiveer Bharadwaj stated that it is not right play cricket with Bangladesh while 'atrocities' on Hindus continue in the neighbouring country.

 

The outfit said they although have called for a shutdown in Gwalior on the day of the match there will be no ban on essential commodities.

It remains to be seen if BCCI shifts the match to another city to avoid any potential law and order problems during the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'
'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
BCCI's strong stance: A lesson for English cricket?
BCCI's strong stance: A lesson for English cricket?
'IPOs Are In A Sweet Spot'
'IPOs Are In A Sweet Spot'
Is Modi Losing His Impact?
Is Modi Losing His Impact?
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
Who Are Those Flowers For, Alia?
Who Are Those Flowers For, Alia?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances