'Gwalior Bandh': India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 under threat?

IMAGE: The first T20 International of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior, on October 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh (shutdown) in Gwalior on October 6 to oppose hosting of the India vs Bangladesh T20 International in the city in protest against 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh.



Hindu Mahasabha's national vice-president

Jaiveer Bharadwaj stated that it is not right play cricket with Bangladesh while 'atrocities' on Hindus continue in the neighbouring country.

The outfit said they although have called for a shutdown in Gwalior on the day of the match there will be no ban on essential commodities.



It remains to be seen if BCCI shifts the match to another city to avoid any potential law and order problems during the match.