News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli the run-machine goes past Tendulkar but...

Kohli the run-machine goes past Tendulkar but...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 02, 2023 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli hit a 94-ball 88 to help India put on a big score against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit a 94-ball 88 to help India put on a big score against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Virat Kohli is a run-machine that refuses to halt.

The modern-day Indian talisman surpassed another Indian great to continue his record-breaking run in a hallowed career.

Kohli however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49) by 12 runs and that is something that will keep fans hooked as India move into the semi-finals after thumping Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday.

 

Among the many records on Thursday, Kohli surpassed 1000 runs in a calendar year in ODIs -- breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring 1000-plus ODI runs in a calendar year most times.

In his decorated career, Kohli crossed the 1000-run mark for the eighth time -- he has previously breached the mark from 2011-14 and 2017-19.

Tendulkar crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88 (94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI format this year second only to Shubman Gill  who leads the charts with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Kohli's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

Kohli and Gill's 189-run stand was India's second-highest partnership against Sri Lanka in World Cups. The first spot still belongs to Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's sensational partnership of 318 runs at Taunton in 1999.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Mitch Marsh flies home for 'family issues'
Mitch Marsh flies home for 'family issues'
This Is What Rishabh Pant Is Up To!
This Is What Rishabh Pant Is Up To!
Row after Indian shooter disqualified at Asian C'ships
Row after Indian shooter disqualified at Asian C'ships
PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis
PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis
Kuki students' strike call halts life in Churachandpur
Kuki students' strike call halts life in Churachandpur
PIX: India's pacers blow away Sri Lanka for 55
PIX: India's pacers blow away Sri Lanka for 55
Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai in 2 months
Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai in 2 months

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis

PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis

Inhalers help England players beat pollution in India

Inhalers help England players beat pollution in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances