Kohli the run-machine goes past Tendulkar but...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit a 94-ball 88 to help India put on a big score against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Virat Kohli is a run-machine that refuses to halt.

The modern-day Indian talisman surpassed another Indian great to continue his record-breaking run in a hallowed career.

Kohli however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49) by 12 runs and that is something that will keep fans hooked as India move into the semi-finals after thumping Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday.

Among the many records on Thursday, Kohli surpassed 1000 runs in a calendar year in ODIs -- breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring 1000-plus ODI runs in a calendar year most times.

In his decorated career, Kohli crossed the 1000-run mark for the eighth time -- he has previously breached the mark from 2011-14 and 2017-19.

Tendulkar crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88 (94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI format this year second only to Shubman Gill who leads the charts with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Kohli's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

Kohli and Gill's 189-run stand was India's second-highest partnership against Sri Lanka in World Cups. The first spot still belongs to Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's sensational partnership of 318 runs at Taunton in 1999.