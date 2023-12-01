IMAGE: Imad Nazir, a 10-year-old specially-abled cricketer, loves to bat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Navy hits yet another bullseye.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: If you thought saffron grows only in Kashmir...

Rescued! A 15 foot-long cobra.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Kashmiri Boy Farms Trout

Location: Pulwama

"I remember the day," says Faizan Muzzafar, a teenager living in Bathoor village, Pulwama, "I decided I should earn money even as I continued to study."

He discussed his idea with his parents, prepared a business plan and then spoke to the union territory's fishery department.

The result is a trout farm that now supports not just Faizan but his family as well.

The teenager shares his success story.

All Videos: ANI

If You Thought Saffron Grows Only In Kashmir...

Location: Nandurbar

...Think again.

Harsh Patil, a computer engineering student, is using innovative technology to grow 'Kashmiri saffron' in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district.

How did he overcome the challenges?

He explains in the video below.

Rescued! A 15 Foot-Long Cobra

Location: Tenkasi

The reptile had slithered into a private factory in Kadayam, which is part of the Tenkasi district.

Thankfully, the state's forest department came to the snake's aid.

Srinagar's Tulip Garden Gets Ready

Location: Srinagar

Work at Siraj Bagh, where these beautiful flowers show their pretty heads every spring, is in full swing.

And this is the effort that goes into making one of India's most beautiful gardens so attractive every year.

Bullseye For The Navy!

Location: Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has successfully fired the first-ever extended range Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal.

Let's salute our sailors in white for a task well done.

He Wants To Become The Next Dhoni

Location: Kulgam

Imad Nazir, a spirited, specially-abled nine year old from Kulgam district, is making waves with his ability to play India's favourite sport.

The cricketer he loves, and the one he wants to be like, is none other than the legendary M S Dhoni.

His father -- Iman's mother has passed into the ages -- does his best for his son with his limited income.

However, acquiring a proper sports kit remains a challenge due to financial constraints.

But does that deter him? Take a look.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com