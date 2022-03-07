Kohli's gesture for disabled fan

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Dharmveer Pal/Twitter

Virat Kohli has a huge fan base and always wins hearts with humble gestures.

Kohli may not have converted his start into a big score in his 100th Test at Mohali, but the flamboyant batter made sure he gifted a t-shirt to Dharmveer Pal, who is known as the unofficial 12th man of the Indian team.

In a widely circulated video, Kohli can be seen presenting Pal with the tee before boarding the team bus.

Pal tweeted the video and wrote, 'Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th Test match he's gifts me t shirts wow'.