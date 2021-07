July 12, 2021 14:34 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has three horses at his farmhouse near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Away from home for the past couple of months, Ravindra Jadeja is missing his horses.

The India all-rounder has three horses at his farm house near Jamnagar and every moment he gets a break from cricket, he spends time with them.

'Missing my boyzz,' Jadeja captioned the post on Instagram.

Photograph: AELTC/Ben Solomon - Pool/Getty Images

Jadeja posed for some stylish pictures on the streets of London. 'It's cool being me,' he says.