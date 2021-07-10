India vs SL ODI series to start from July 18: BCCI

July 10, 2021 14:03 IST

IMAGE: The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in a limited overs series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Photograph: AELTC/Ben Solomon - Pool/Getty Images

The rescheduled three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off in Colombo from July 18, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

The upcoming three-match ODI series has been rescheduled after Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom, forcing Sri Lanka Cricket to extend the hard quarantine period from the stipulated three days.



"The India-Sri Lanka ODI series will start on July 18 due to coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka camp," Shah told ANI.



The ODI series was scheduled to kick-off on July 13, but due to the recent COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour has been pushed back by five days. The ODIs will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka on June 28 and spent the first three days in hard quarantine in their hotel rooms in Colombo before they were allowed to start their training sessions.



The Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter a bio-bubble on Friday, but the players have been forced to spend at least two more days in isolation.



Earlier, three England players tested positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against them in a limited overs series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.