News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » K L Rahul, Ahan Shetty share 'happy vibes

K L Rahul, Ahan Shetty share 'happy vibes

By Rediff Cricket
July 12, 2021 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Ahan Shetty in England. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
 

K L Rahul seems to spending time with Athiya Shetty, her brother Ahan Shetty and her parents Mana and Suneil Shetty during his 20-day break from the bio-bubble, which ends on Tuesday, July 13.

'Happy vibes @ahan.shetty,' Rahul captioned a picture with Ahan on Instagram.

Suniel Shetty shared a video of Rahul and Ahan training in a park. 'MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl,' Anna captioned the Instagram video.

 

 

Athiya and Rahul have been mum about the status of their relationship, but we guess an official announcement will be coming sometime soon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Is it official? Athiya's grateful for Rahul!
Is it official? Athiya's grateful for Rahul!
Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?
Rahul, Athiya: What's up guys?
Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas
Hmm... Rahul-Athiya dine with the Uthappas
Odd Balls from the Euros
Odd Balls from the Euros
The man who turned Italy from bottom to champions
The man who turned Italy from bottom to champions
Why Vodafone Idea has failed to raise fresh funds?
Why Vodafone Idea has failed to raise fresh funds?
Time to Avoid Risky Bets in Soaring Markets
Time to Avoid Risky Bets in Soaring Markets

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

Rahul shares workout pix, Athiya approves

Rahul shares workout pix, Athiya approves

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances