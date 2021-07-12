K L Rahul, Ahan Shetty share 'happy vibes

July 12, 2021 10:03 IST

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Ahan Shetty in England. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

K L Rahul seems to spending time with Athiya Shetty, her brother Ahan Shetty and her parents Mana and Suneil Shetty during his 20-day break from the bio-bubble, which ends on Tuesday, July 13.

'Happy vibes @ahan.shetty,' Rahul captioned a picture with Ahan on Instagram.

Suniel Shetty shared a video of Rahul and Ahan training in a park. 'MY LOVE MY STRENGTH!! @ahan.shetty @rahulkl,' Anna captioned the Instagram video.

Athiya and Rahul have been mum about the status of their relationship, but we guess an official announcement will be coming sometime soon.