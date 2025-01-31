HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy, doubtful for IPL

Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy, doubtful for IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 12:14 IST

x

Mitch Marsh was brought by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL auction last month

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh was brought by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL auction last month. Photograph: ANI Photo

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled of next month's Champions Trophy owing to lower back pain that has "not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation".

Reports also suggested that Marsh also remains in doubt for the Indian Premier League that follows the marquee ICC event.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," CA said in a statement on Friday.

 

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation."

"His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation," it added.

CA said the national selection panel will be meeting soon to name a replacement of Marsh, who was picked in the 15-member side for the competition alongside other all-rounders Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

"The deadline for the final squads for the ICC men's Champion's Trophy is prior to Wednesday 12 February,” CA said.

The 33-year-old Marsh has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL, which will start on March 23.

Marsh was dropped in favour of Beau Webster for the final Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy which concluded earlier this month.

He had an ordinary run in the four Tests. The right-arm medium pacer did not share much workload with the front-line bowlers and managed to score in double digits only once in seven innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
India-Pak players' on-field friendship irks Moin
India-Pak players' on-field friendship irks Moin
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
Varma, Chakravarthy climb in ICC T20I Rankings
Varma, Chakravarthy climb in ICC T20I Rankings
Super Smith reaches more than one landmark in Galle!
Super Smith reaches more than one landmark in Galle!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art Like You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

webstory image 3

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

VIDEOS

Govt initiatives boost development in J-K's Nowshera1:21

Govt initiatives boost development in J-K's Nowshera

In Pictures: PM Modi's most iconic moments through January 20253:01

In Pictures: PM Modi's most iconic moments through...

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur1:05

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD