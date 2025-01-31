PIX: Manchester Utd, Spurs storm in Europa knockouts

IMAGES from Europa League matches played on Thursday.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their second goa against FCSB at National Arena, Bucharest, Romania. Photograph: Stefan Constantin/Inquam Photos via Reuters

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were joined by Rangers as three British clubs secured their spots in the Europa League last-16 on the final round of group games on Thursday.

United, who like Tottenham have endured a disappointing Premier League season, won 2-0 at Steaua Bucharest to continue their recent upturn in form.

Second-half goals by Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo silenced a raucous home crowd as United finished third in the table behind Lazio and Athletic Bilbao.

"When you get to this stage of any competition, anything is possible and they can prove they can win against anybody," United manager Ruben Amorim said.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dane Scarlett scores their first goal against IF Elfsborg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham eased to a 3-0 victory over Swedish side Elfsborg with youngsters Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore all netting their first goals for the club.

The victory saw Spurs finish fourth, although their joy was dampened slightly by an injury to defender Radu Dragusin.

"I'm sure those boys won't sleep tonight, but we needed that. We needed some energy -- we kind of designed the game today, we're trying to protect some of our players, we've got a big week coming up, and we were going to need the young boys today, and they stood up," under-pressure manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Rangers began the evening outside the top eight but a 2-1 home victory against Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise and results elsewhere enabled them to jump into eighth place and avoid having to enter the knockout phase playoffs.

Nico Raskin headed the opening goal and Vaclav Cerny slotted a second for Rangers.

IMAGE: S.C. Braga's Amine El Ouazzani in action with Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli at Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Lazio finished top of the rankings although they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Braga. Ricardo Horta's sixth-minute goal proved enough for the Portuguese side although they bowed out after finishing 25th in the league.

Second-placed Athletic Bilbao beat Viktoria Plzen 3-1 with Nico Williams, Yeray Alvarez and Javier Marton on target.

AS Roma secured their place in the playoffs with a 2-0 home win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt who still reached the last-16 automatically by coming fifth.

Goals from Angelino and Eldor Shomurodov made sure Roma finished in 15th spot.

IMAGE: Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams scores their first goal past Viktoria Plzen's Martin Jedlicka during their match at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Olympique Lyonnais secured direct entry to the last 16 despite a lacklustre 1-1 home draw against already-eliminated Ludogorets.

Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring early in the second half after benefiting from a defensive blunder before Dinis Almeida levelled with 13 minutes left.

Greek side Olympiacos finished seventh to go directly to the last 16 after a resounding 3-0 win over Qarabag.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce scraped into the playoffs in 24th position with a 2-2 draw at Midtjylland proving just enough as other results went in their favour.

Former European champions Porto also flirted with elimination but a 1-0 win over Maccabi Tel-Aviv courtesy of a Nico Gonzalez goal helped them to 18th place and playoff.

IMAGE: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma in action with Anderlecht's Keisuke Goto at Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Four goals in 24 minutes for Hoffenheim saw them rally from behind to defeat Anderlecht 4-3 on Thursday and end their hosts’ hopes of a place in the Europa League top eight and automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Hoffenheim needed to win and hope other results went their way to reach the playoffs but, despite their thrilling victory, it was not enough to see them progress and they bow out of the competition in 27th place in the table.

Anderlecht, who finish in 10th place, the home side rallied in the final 11 minutes but fell short and finished outside the top eight on goal difference.

They will now go into Friday's draw for the playoff round.