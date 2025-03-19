Who has the coolest hairstyle at KKR? Iyer has answer

IMAGE: KKR's new vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has ventured into the skincare market with his brand - Rushr. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' new vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has ventured into the skincare market by launching a range of grooming products and supplements under the brand - Rushr.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, who holds a Master of Business Administration in finance, on Wednesday opened up on the grooming habits of his KKR teammates.

When asked who in the KKR side would need skincare the most, he said, "Everyone here really takes care of their skin. I wouldn't want to single out someone who needs to work on it more. Everyone has their own skincare routine."

On the best hairdo and beard style in the team, pat came the reply, "Sunil Narine sports the best hairdo -- quirky yet stylish. As for the best beard style, I'd say Varun Chakravarthy."

And if there was a teammate whose skincare routine he'd want to steal, he mentioned, "Ramandeep Singh."

Talking about his venture, Rushr, Iyer explained the motivation behind starting a brand focused on skincare and supplements.

"I realised there was a gap in the skincare and supplements market. Speaking to my colleagues, I understood the need to cater to athletes and individuals who prioritise fitness and their looks. That's how Rushr was born - out of hustle, hard work, and the desire to support those pushing their bodies to the limit," he said.

He emphasized that focus is crucial for any high-performance individual, not just cricketers.

"The most important thing is focus. If external factors like fatigue or a bad skincare routine affect you, your attention shifts away from the game. That's why it's essential to address these aspects too," he noted.

When asked to describe his entrepreneurial journey in three words, he chose, "Self-confidence, persistence, and passion."

Among Rushr's latest innovations is Instant Charger, a supplement designed to quickly restore energy.

"In today's fast-moving world, people don't always have the time or patience to sit and properly recharge their bodies. We introduced Instant Charger as a solution--just take it, and your energy mode is on. It helps you stay focused on your work without distractions," he added.