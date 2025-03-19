Deputy Iyer vouches for Rahane's leadership skills

IMAGE: Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR are in good hands, feels vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer. Photograph: KKR/X

As defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is excited to play under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

"So far, he has been an amazing leader of the group. He has taken the initiative to interact with all of us and gel with the team. We are talking about someone who has led India across formats and captained IPL teams before. He has a great head on his shoulders, remains composed under pressure, and has been a stalwart of the game. He has scored runs everywhere. For me, it's going to be a great learning experience, and I am quite excited to play under him," Iyer said.

Iyer, who has been a part of KKR for a few years now, is getting ready to step into the new role of vice-captain. When asked about his preparation for the added responsibility, he said, "There is no specific preparation. I have always carried myself as a leader, so it's not entirely new to me. I have put in the hard yards in both batting and bowling. More than anything, it's about mindset: if you have accepted the role and are willing to take on the responsibility, half the job is one. Our preparation has been good, and we have a strong group of players. I'm really excited and looking forward to the season."

Despite stepping into a leadership role, the 30-year-old all-rounder revealed that he has not had specific conversations with former KKR captain Shreyas Iyer or mentor Gautam Gambhir about guiding the team.

"I haven't spoken to them directly about it. Last season, when I was with the team, they were around, but I've always believed that I can contribute as a leader beyond just batting and bowling. The management has trusted me with the role, and I hope to do justice to it," he noted.

With the IPL season approaching, Iyer is ready to take on his role as vice-captain and contribute to KKR's campaign. Under the leadership of Rahane, he believes the team is in good hands, and he is eager to make his mark both on and off the field.