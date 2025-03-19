HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir will be a big miss: Narine

Gambhir will be a big miss: Narine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 19:36 IST

x

Sunil Narine with Gautam Gambhir last season

IMAGE: Sunil Narine with Gautam Gambhir. Head Coach Gambhir had led the team to the title last season. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will see new leadership this season with Gautam Gambhir departing to take charge as India's head coach and Ajinkya Rahane replacing Shreyas Iyer as the captain.

Dwayne Bravo, IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker, has joined as team mentor.

KKR's Sunil Narine remains optimistic over the change.

"GG (Gambhir) had his own way of playing cricket, and he was very successful in the IPL. He will be a big miss, but I'm sure he will be backing us from behind," he said.

 

On Rahane's captaincy, Narine added: "Rahane is a very experienced cricketer and leader. He has a big responsibility, but he also has senior players to back him. I know we will gel together -- it's about finding the right combinations and winning games."

Speaking about Bravo's addition, Narine said: "He has the most T20 wickets -- that speaks for itself. He has plenty of knowledge and a winning spirit. He knows how to win games, and coming to KKR will be no different for him."

Despite the leadership changes, KKR have retained key players, including Venkatesh Iyer, who has been re-signed at a huge price of Rs 23.75-crore and named the team's vice-captain.

"When you win a championship, you try to keep the core. We are in a good space, carrying a lot from last year, so the guys know their roles. Hopefully, we can get a good start," Narine said.

Asked whether he would continue opening the batting alongside South African Quinton de Kock, Narine said he remains flexible.

"It depends on the team's needs. Obviously, I'd love to open after how things went last year, but it will be based on the team's requirements," he said.

Having faced setbacks like a ban for a suspect bowling action, Narine also reflected on what drives him to keep going.

"It's all about legacy and the game you play. You always want to do well. It boils down to hard work -- nothing is guaranteed. Yes, there will be pressure, but by consistently playing, you find yourself in different scenarios and learn how to get out of them," he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Passion for the game keeps Dhoni going: Uthappa
Passion for the game keeps Dhoni going: Uthappa
Narine on spin twin Chakravarthy and belonging in KKR
Narine on spin twin Chakravarthy and belonging in KKR
IPL 2025: Teen Suryavanshi gets BCA vote of confidence
IPL 2025: Teen Suryavanshi gets BCA vote of confidence
Patani, Sheya Ghosal likely to perform at IPL opening
Patani, Sheya Ghosal likely to perform at IPL opening
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

Turkish Eggs Cilbir: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

'We jumped with joy': Cousin shares family's reaction to Sunita's return from ISS4:08

'We jumped with joy': Cousin shares family's reaction to...

Union Min JP Nadda meets Ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in Delhi0:11

Union Min JP Nadda meets Ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in...

Sara Ali Khan stuns in short dress0:29

Sara Ali Khan stuns in short dress

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD