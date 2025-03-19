Gambhir will be a big miss: Narine

IMAGE: Sunil Narine with Gautam Gambhir. Head Coach Gambhir had led the team to the title last season. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will see new leadership this season with Gautam Gambhir departing to take charge as India's head coach and Ajinkya Rahane replacing Shreyas Iyer as the captain.

Dwayne Bravo, IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker, has joined as team mentor.

KKR's Sunil Narine remains optimistic over the change.

"GG (Gambhir) had his own way of playing cricket, and he was very successful in the IPL. He will be a big miss, but I'm sure he will be backing us from behind," he said.

On Rahane's captaincy, Narine added: "Rahane is a very experienced cricketer and leader. He has a big responsibility, but he also has senior players to back him. I know we will gel together -- it's about finding the right combinations and winning games."

Speaking about Bravo's addition, Narine said: "He has the most T20 wickets -- that speaks for itself. He has plenty of knowledge and a winning spirit. He knows how to win games, and coming to KKR will be no different for him."

Despite the leadership changes, KKR have retained key players, including Venkatesh Iyer, who has been re-signed at a huge price of Rs 23.75-crore and named the team's vice-captain.

"When you win a championship, you try to keep the core. We are in a good space, carrying a lot from last year, so the guys know their roles. Hopefully, we can get a good start," Narine said.

Asked whether he would continue opening the batting alongside South African Quinton de Kock, Narine said he remains flexible.

"It depends on the team's needs. Obviously, I'd love to open after how things went last year, but it will be based on the team's requirements," he said.

Having faced setbacks like a ban for a suspect bowling action, Narine also reflected on what drives him to keep going.

"It's all about legacy and the game you play. You always want to do well. It boils down to hard work -- nothing is guaranteed. Yes, there will be pressure, but by consistently playing, you find yourself in different scenarios and learn how to get out of them," he concluded.