Who gets the jab this way, Rishabh?

May 13, 2021 16:47 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant gets vaccinated. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Delhi Capitals stars Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have been vaccinated in recent days, so why should DC skipper Rishabh Pant be left behind?

'Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine,' the 23 year old said after he got the jab. 'The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus.'

All the Indian players, who have been picked for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month and the five-Test series in England, have been asked to get vaccinated before they convene in Mumbai for a week's stay in the bio-bubble.

Any player who tests positive before entering the bio bubble in Mumbai will be dropped for the England tour.

Captain Virat Kohli and his team fly to London on June 2.