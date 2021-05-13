News
Jadeja starts prep for WTC final

Jadeja starts prep for WTC final

By Rediff Cricket
May 13, 2021 09:53 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram
 

Ravindra Jadeja came up with some sensational batting, bowling and fielding efforts in the now-deferred IPL 2021.

On Wednesday, May 12, the 32-year-old all-rounder posted a video on his social media handle where he showcased his gym equipment as he prepared for India's Test tour of England in June.

Jadeja shared a video and two photographs to give a sneak peek into his home gym at his Jamnagar residence in Gujarat.

'Preparation starts here #englandtour #workout', Jadeja tweeted.

 

 

Jadeja is part of India's Test squad which is scheduled to play a total of six Test matches on the tour of England, including the all-important World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. The WTC final will be followed by five Tests against England.

Rediff Cricket
