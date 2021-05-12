'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh

May 12, 2021 10:43 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant took to mowing his lawn during the break from cricket. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant is keeping himself busy during his quarantine using the lawn mower at his home in New Delhi.

'Ye Dil Mange "Mower! Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone,' the Delhi Capitals captain captioned the video on Twitter.

The 23 year old will spend a couple of weeks at home with his family following the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He will join his team-mates when they enter the bio-bubble in Mumbai ahead of departing for the UK on June 2 for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, to be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22, followed by the five-match Test series against England.

The Indian cricketers and their family members, who will travel with them to UK, have been told to stay isolated at home before they arrive in Mumbai where they will undergo RT-PCR tests on their arrival.

Any player testing postive will be ruled out of the UK tour.