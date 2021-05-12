News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh

'Dil Mange Mower', says Rishabh

By Rediff Cricket
May 12, 2021 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant took to mowing his lawn during the break from cricket. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant is keeping himself busy during his quarantine using the lawn mower at his home in New Delhi.

'Ye Dil Mange "Mower! Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone,' the Delhi Capitals captain captioned the video on Twitter.

 

The 23 year old will spend a couple of weeks at home with his family following the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He will join his team-mates when they enter the bio-bubble in Mumbai ahead of departing for the UK on June 2 for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, to be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22, followed by the five-match Test series against England.

The Indian cricketers and their family members, who will travel with them to UK, have been told to stay isolated at home before they arrive in Mumbai where they will undergo RT-PCR tests on their arrival.

Any player testing postive will be ruled out of the UK tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021
How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India
KP tweets in Hindi, prays for India
Is Zomato's Deepinder Goyal up for a challenge?
Is Zomato's Deepinder Goyal up for a challenge?
11 tips to take good care of your teeth
11 tips to take good care of your teeth
Barca suffer title blow; Sporting win Portuguese title
Barca suffer title blow; Sporting win Portuguese title
'Our vaccine policy is like temple darshan'
'Our vaccine policy is like temple darshan'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

I owe my career to Virat bhaiya: Siraj

I owe my career to Virat bhaiya: Siraj

Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes

Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use