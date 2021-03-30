News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Where are Bairstow, Chahal, Siraj going?

Where are Bairstow, Chahal, Siraj going?

By Rediff Cricket
March 30, 2021 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Dhanshree Verma/Instagram
 

What is Jonny Bairstow doing with Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj?

Has the English dasher -- Man of the ODI series against India -- switched sides?

Remember how the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management dropped Jonny for the later part of IPL 2020, to fit Jason Holder in the SRH side?

That won't happen in IPL 2021 after Bairstow's blitzkrieg in the first two ODI games. Jonny was headed to Chennai along with the Royal Challengers fast bowler and the RCB leg-spinner and his missus.

Both RCB and the Sunrisers are training in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021.

Yuzvendra Chahal

With Anushka Sharma -- busy with baby Vamika -- likely to miss the RCB games, one looks forward to Dr Dhanashree Verma aka Mrs Chahal in the RCB stands. And a deluge of Insta posts too from the social media dazzler.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rohit, Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad
PIX: Rohit, Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad
Knights, Royals celebrate Holi
Knights, Royals celebrate Holi
Can you identify this KKR spin ace?
Can you identify this KKR spin ace?
LDF betrayed Kerala like Judas did to Jesus: Modi
LDF betrayed Kerala like Judas did to Jesus: Modi
Review: pTron Bassbuds Vista TWS earbuds
Review: pTron Bassbuds Vista TWS earbuds
Sunny Leone's Holi kiss!
Sunny Leone's Holi kiss!
'I had an overdose and almost killed myself'
'I had an overdose and almost killed myself'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

No rest days for Kohli

No rest days for Kohli

PIX: Delhi's Ponting, Pant, Ashwin assemble in Mumbai

PIX: Delhi's Ponting, Pant, Ashwin assemble in Mumbai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use