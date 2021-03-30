Where are Bairstow, Chahal, Siraj going?

March 30, 2021 13:32 IST

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Dhanshree Verma/Instagram

What is Jonny Bairstow doing with Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj?

Has the English dasher -- Man of the ODI series against India -- switched sides?

Remember how the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management dropped Jonny for the later part of IPL 2020, to fit Jason Holder in the SRH side?

That won't happen in IPL 2021 after Bairstow's blitzkrieg in the first two ODI games. Jonny was headed to Chennai along with the Royal Challengers fast bowler and the RCB leg-spinner and his missus.

Both RCB and the Sunrisers are training in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021.

With Anushka Sharma -- busy with baby Vamika -- likely to miss the RCB games, one looks forward to Dr Dhanashree Verma aka Mrs Chahal in the RCB stands. And a deluge of Insta posts too from the social media dazzler.