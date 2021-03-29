Knights, Royals celebrate Holi

March 29, 2021 16:42 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate Holi after a practice session at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 29, 2021. Photographs: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders

With this year's Holi restricted indoors due to the terrifying surge of COVID-19 cases, the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated the festival of colours in Mumbai on Monday.

Rahul Tripathi, Ben Cutting, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar and support staff members celebrated Holi after a practice session at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

As the players and support staff splashed colour on each other, Australian Cutting seemed to enjoy the revelry.

'Leave it to the Knights to bring some colour to your screens!', KKR captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, some of the Rajasthan Royals, who are in quarantine, celebrated Holi on their own in their hotel rooms.

The franchise kept a bowl of gulal in the hotel lockers of Captain Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia.

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

'I love colours a lot. Whenever I am at home for Holi, I always celebrate with family and friends. Now I am in quarantine, so I am missing them a lot,' Tewatia says in the video.

'So now, I will apply colour on my own as there is no one,' the leg-spinner adds as he applied the gulal to his face.

Parag showed off his dance moves as he urged everyone to celebrate Holi at home.