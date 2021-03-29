News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad ahead of IPL

PIX: Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad ahead of IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 29, 2021 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Mumbai on Sunday night. Photographs: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting on April 9.

 

The three players were part of the Indian team in the ODI series against England, which the hosts won 2-1 after winning the third and final ODI by seven runs in Pune on Sunday.

"The boys have come home! Hardik, Surya and Krunal checked in at the @renaissancemum last night," Mumbai Indians said on Instagram on Monday.



While Krunal made his ODI debut in the three-match series, Suryakumar failed to make the playing XI in all three matches.

Suryakumar had made his much-deserved India debut in the T20I series against England as he produced a sensational half-century in his first outing with the bat in international cricket.

"Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit," Suryakumar said in the video.

"And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," he added.



Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Returning Bhuvi has Test cricket on his mind
Returning Bhuvi has Test cricket on his mind
Buttler sees 'shades' of Dhoni in Sam Curran
Buttler sees 'shades' of Dhoni in Sam Curran
Star Performer: Sam Curran takes game to the wire
Star Performer: Sam Curran takes game to the wire
Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Ship refloated after blocking Suez Canal for 6 days
Ship refloated after blocking Suez Canal for 6 days
HOLI: 7 songs you must listen to!
HOLI: 7 songs you must listen to!
'If AIADMK wins, they will not be ruling Tamil Nadu'
'If AIADMK wins, they will not be ruling Tamil Nadu'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Shastri toasts Team India on 'season of lifetime'

Shastri toasts Team India on 'season of lifetime'

Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI

Kohli surprised Shardul was not man-of-match in 3rd ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use