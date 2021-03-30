No rest days for Kohli

March 30, 2021 07:52 IST

Photograph: BCCI

India have just finished a gruelling home series against England and Virat Kohli has already moved on to his next big task -- IPL 2021.

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

'No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL,' the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain captioned the video on Instagram on Monday.

IPL 2021 begins on April 9 when Kohli's RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match in Chennai.

Kohli, who was part of every match against England -- four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs -- has asked the BCCI to consider scheduling changes to reduce the mental toll tours are taking on the players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli left the team bubble in Pune and will join RCB on Thursday, April 1, in Chennai. He will be required to undergo the mandatory seven-day quarantine in his hotel room before he joins his team-mates for practice ahead of their opening game.

India's players have been continuously part of bio-bubbles since September last year, starting with IPL 2020 in the UAE, followed by a three-month tour of Australia and then the home series against England that lasted two months.

'Scheduling is something that needs to be looked at in the future,' Kohli said after the third ODI in Pune. 'Because playing in bubbles for so long, two-three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward.'

The players enter another bubble for the IPL which will be played from April 9-May 30.

India will then travel to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton before their five-Test series against England starts from August 4.