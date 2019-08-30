WATCH: Tendulkar enjoys gully cricket with Varun Dhawan, Abhishek

August 30, 2019 18:21 IST

'A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park.'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a game of gully cricket with Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan during a shoot.

As expected Tendulkar started off with the bat against Varun's medium pace, smashing him all around the park in the tennis ball game.

VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

He also then tried a few leg-spinners and did manage to beat Varun, who just could not contain his excitement playing against the Indian batting legend.



"It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @varundvn dropping by along with @bachchan who joined us for some time," Tendulkar posted on Instagram along with a video of them playing cricket on the sets.



Varun, a big Tendulkar fan, was all praise for the Mumbai batting icon.



"Kya lag raha ho sir @sachintendulkar. Sachin sir I have always felt very close to you like how entire india feels you are ours but also because 24 th April is a date I still have to do a lot of work to live up to," he tweeted.



Also joining them was Abhishek Bachchan, who termed it as a 'dream come true' moment of getting a chance to play with Tendulkar.



"Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."