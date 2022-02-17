News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit predicts 'bright future' for Ravi Bishnoi

Rohit predicts 'bright future' for Ravi Bishnoi

Source: PTI
February 17, 2022 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We see something different in Ravi Bishnoi: Rohit

Ravi Bishnoi

Photographs: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's ‘variations and skill-sets’ and his ability to bowl at any stage gives the team a lot of options to rotate the bowlers, said India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday.

 

The 21-year-old from Jodhpur made a dream debut for India, snapping two wickets for 17 runs in his full quota of four overs, a performance which earned him the Player of the Match Award in a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20I in Kolkata.

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He's got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him."

Bishnoi was delighted at receiving the Player of the Match award.

Ravi Bishnoi

"It's everyone's dream to play for India and I was feeling good. West Indies is one of the best T20 teams and I got the chance to play against them. I'll try to cut down the wides next match," said the youngster.

"My strength is my length. (on dew) There wasn't much dew in our innings. I haven't played a match with a lot of dew so far, but it does affect you. We practice for it though. I didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first match, it's a dream come true."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

