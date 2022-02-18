Why Sachin hasn't seen his son play...

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar's father says he wants his son to have his own identity. Photograph: BCCI

His surname weighs heavily on Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun is a left-arm pacer who bats well. But the youngster's performances are watched closely by the media and often his selection is criticised by trolls who don't seem to have anything better to do with their lives.

The 22 year old has played for India Under-19 and Mumbai in the domestic circuit. His dad reveals he doesn't watch his son play as he wants Arjun to fall in love with the game without any undue pressure.

In a conversation with American journalist Graham Bensinger on a Youtube channel, Arjun's dad says he prefers to hide when his son is playing, adding that even his son's coach is unaware of his presence.

'Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that's why I don't go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket -- to stay focused on what he wants to do, I don't go and watch him play,' Arjun's father says.

'He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn't like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I'm hiding somewhere. He doesn't know that I'm there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone,' he adds.

On Sunday, February 13, Arjun was signed by the Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh. Arjun is yet to make his debut in the biggest cricketing league in the world.