When Thalaivaa Invited Sanju Samson Home

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with movie superstar Rajnikanth. Photograph and Video: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson had his fan boy moment when he met Rajinikanth -- the one and only Thailavaa -- at the megastar's Chennai home.

Sanju recalls how he as a seven year old had told his parents that he would someday go and meet Ranji Sir at his house -- a moment which he realised after a long wait of 21 years.

'At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house... After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me...' Sanju captioned his Instagram video.

'Summaa Athiruthillaaa (Simply shocking),' Sanju captioned his Instagram post after one of Thalaivaa's famous dialogues from his movie Sivaji: The Boss.