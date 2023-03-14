'Job chod du?', Ashwin Asks Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara sent down an over of leg spin during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad which ended in a draw on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara had their fans in splits courtesy their cheeky banter on social media.

Referring to Pujara bowling an over of leg spin towards the end of the Ahmedabad Test, which finished in a draw on Monday, Ashwin quipped on Twitter: 'Main kya karu? Job chod du? (What should I do now? Should I quit as bowler?)'

Pujara -- who considers Ashwin his closest buddy in the Indian team -- offered the perfect forward defence to Ashwin's doosra.

'Nahi (No). This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur,' Pujara said about Ashwin batting at No 3 after he was sent in as the nightwatchman in India's first innings, late on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test, in his place.

'Your intent is appreciated, but wonder how this is a payback,' shot back Ashwin.