Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Pandya House Ma Masti'

'Pandya House Ma Masti'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2023 17:10 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants, recently engaged in a one-on-one mini-cricket battle inside their home.

Krunal shared glimpses of the session on Instagram, which has gone viral.

 

'Pandya house ma masti (Fun at Pandya house)', Krunal captioned the video/

 

In the video, Krunal and Hardik can be seen teasing each other while playing cricket inside their home. Both faced each other's bowling with a tiny ball.

Krunal even bowled two balls at a time to Hardik -- the funniest moment in the video.

The Pandya brothers' antics have received significant traction on social media.

Designer Masaba Gupta quipped, 'I'm so stressed out about that chandelier.'

Hardik's team Gujarat Titans commented, 'Bhai-valry ho toh aisi! #AavaDe'/

Krunal's Lucknow Super Giants team-mate Mohsin Khan couldn't stop laughing watching the video.

Many fans reacted saying they would have been thrown out of their homes had they indulged in such tomfoolery.

REDIFF CRICKET
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

