Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- India's only World Cup-winning cricket captains -- were spotted on a golf course.

Kapil Paaji and Dhoni Paaji played a round of golf at the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton invitational tournament in Gurugram.

Kapil Paaji posted a pic from the links, noting, 'When cricketers turn golfers'.

This is not the first time Dhoni Paaji has tried his hand at golf. In 2019, he was spotted enjoying a spot of golf with his then Chennai Super Kings team-mate Kedar Jadhav.

Kapil Paaji and Dhoni Paaji are the only Indian captains to win the 50-over cricket World Cup.

While India won its maiden title on June 25, 1983 under Kapil Paaji, Dhoni Paaji led India to its second ODI World Cup triumph on April 2, 2011.