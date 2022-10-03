News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Kapil Dev, M S Dhoni Played Golf

When Kapil Dev, M S Dhoni Played Golf

By Rediff Cricket
October 03, 2022 15:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil Dev

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- India's only World Cup-winning cricket captains -- were spotted on a golf course.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Paaji and Dhoni Paaji played a round of golf at the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton invitational tournament in Gurugram.

Kapil Paaji posted a pic from the links, noting, 'When cricketers turn golfers'.

This is not the first time Dhoni Paaji has tried his hand at golf. In 2019, he was spotted enjoying a spot of golf with his then Chennai Super Kings team-mate Kedar Jadhav.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Paaji and Dhoni Paaji are the only Indian captains to win the 50-over cricket World Cup.

While India won its maiden title on June 25, 1983 under Kapil Paaji, Dhoni Paaji led India to its second ODI World Cup triumph on April 2, 2011.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23
Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23
SEE: Gayle, Sehwag, Swann Dance Garba
SEE: Gayle, Sehwag, Swann Dance Garba
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Parineeti's 'Biggini' Shoot
Parineeti's 'Biggini' Shoot
Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris
Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris
Cong bars office-bearers from campaigning in prez poll
Cong bars office-bearers from campaigning in prez poll

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

How Rahul smashed his critics out of the park...

How Rahul smashed his critics out of the park...

Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run

Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances