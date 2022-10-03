Surya sets T20 sixes record

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed five sixes in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav became the first batter to smash 50 sixes in T20s in a calendar year.

He reached this landmark during the second T20I match against South Africa at Guwahati on Sunday.

He scored a 61 off just 22 balls, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

His distant rival is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had hit 42 sixes last year. New Zealand's veteran opener Martin Guptill is at the third, with 41 maximums during the 2021 calendar year.

India overpowered South Africa by 16 runs in Guwahati on Sunday to win the three-match series with one match left to go.

The final T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.