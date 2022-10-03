News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Surya sets T20 sixes record

Surya sets T20 sixes record

Source: ANI
October 03, 2022 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav smashed five sixes in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed five sixes in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav became the first batter to smash 50 sixes in T20s in a calendar year.

 

He reached this landmark during the second T20I match against South Africa at Guwahati on Sunday.

He scored a 61 off just 22 balls, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

His distant rival is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had hit 42 sixes last year. New Zealand's veteran opener Martin Guptill is at the third, with 41 maximums during the 2021 calendar year.

India overpowered South Africa by 16 runs in Guwahati on Sunday to win the three-match series with one match left to go.

The final T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Batters lift India to first home T20 series win vs SA
Batters lift India to first home T20 series win vs SA
Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run
Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run
Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23
Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23
Type 1 Diabetes On Rise In India
Type 1 Diabetes On Rise In India
Who Is Kangana Saluting?
Who Is Kangana Saluting?
'Rahul Gandhi should retire'
'Rahul Gandhi should retire'
'Don't have capacity': Kangana says no to politics
'Don't have capacity': Kangana says no to politics

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

We need to pick ourselves in death overs: Rohit

We need to pick ourselves in death overs: Rohit

Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati

Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances